Assault
• Devarious Wright, 36, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a government official, larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 17.
Breaking and entering
• Juquantai Jerome Pegram-Whitaker, 26, Friar Wood Court, Kernersville, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, obtaining property by false pretenses, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of firearms by a felon, Oct. 17.
Larceny/Theft
• April Lynn Perrotta, 45, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of taking or obtaining through a financial card transaction and misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 18.
• Jasmine Long, 28, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 17.
• Giovanni Butler, 21, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Oct. 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kevin Victor Rich, 36, Cedarberry Road, Trinity, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 17.
Other charges
• David Jamison, 33, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 18.
• Salvador Hernandez-Ramos, 45, South Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of stalking and littering, Oct. 18.
• Andrew M. Hill, 36, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Oct. 17.
• Dawn Alston Paige, 58, Preakness Drive, Durham, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 17.
• Nicholas A. Harrison, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 17.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 17.
• Monkia Devon Grady, 22, Indiana Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to give information after a crash, Oct. 14.
• Jessica Lopez, 23, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Oct. 16.
• Anderson Josue Sanchez-Coello, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Oct. 16.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an apparent assault at a fast-food restaurant on S. Main Street. A delivery man saw a woman running into the bathroom bleeding while a silver Ford Focus drove off, Oct 18.
• Police are investigating the theft of a wallet from a Chevrolet Cruze parked along Emily Loop, Oct. 18.
• Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a business on Wendover Avenue, Oct. 18.
• Police recovered a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander along Samet Drive. The car was found unoccupied but with the engine running, Oct. 17.
• Police went to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after reports of a public disturbance. It appears one person vandalized another person’s vehicle, causing $300 worth of damage to a window, Oct. 17.
• Police went to a laundry business on Main Street after a report of a public disturbance Oct. 17.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $250 worth of damage to the window of a car along Main Street, Oct. 17.
