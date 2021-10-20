Assault
• Marcus Jerome Robinson, 27, Flynt Street, Lexington, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 15.
• Baron Lee Sullivan, 55, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Christopher J. Rollins, 44, Carrington Lane, Thomasville, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Oct. 18.
• Tamara Dallas, 33, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 18.
• Shelda C. Jones, 42, Terrell Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 17.
• Elizabeth Hill Penn, 43, Eaton Place, High Point, was charged with financial identity fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses and failure to appear, Oct. 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jose M. Lopez, 40, White Oak Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 17.
• Onzslowe Dines, 46, Lamb Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 17.
• Mark Lee Drumheller, 56, Sechrest Circle, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 15.
• Iyanna Anyae Brooks, 19, Milton Street, Greensboro, was charged with selling alcohol to an underage person, Oct. 16.
• Tanya Denice Palacios, 65, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 16.
• Charles Edmond II, 24, Newell Street, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 16.
• Star Monea Lane, 21, Cable Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear, Oct. 16.
Weapons
• Corey Lamar Breeden Jr., 19, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Oct. 15.
Other charges
• Abel Alston, 18, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 18.
• YZ Tucker Jr., 29, Kenilworth Street, High Point, was charged with probation violation, Oct. 15.
• Patrick Thomas Shoe, 25, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with stalking and disclosure of private images, Oct. 15.
• Zachary Louis Bartus, 28, Mossy Meadow Trail, Kernersville, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 15.
• Terry Lamont Crawford, 46, N. Church Street, Greensboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 17.
• Danny Neil Campbell, 35, Liberty Road, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, three counts of failure to appear and probation violation, Oct. 17.
• Jacquis Jamari Thomas, 27, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, improper vehicle lights and driving while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 17.
• Johnny Derome Stafford, 63, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 17.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a case of stalking against a woman by an ex-boyfriend at a residence on Northpoint Avenue, Oct. 18.
• Police went to a residence on Hendrix Street after a report of a domestic dispute in which a chair was thrown into a television set, causing $1,900 worth of damage, Oct. 18.
• Police are seeking whoever stole catalytic converters from a business on Greensboro Road, Oct. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.