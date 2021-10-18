Assault

• Melvin Gaddis, 30, Brandywine Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 15.

• Rayshawn Legrande, 27, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of battery of an unborn child and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 15.

• Holly R. Hilton, 36, Kelly Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a law enforcement officer and second-degree trespass, Oct. 17.

Larceny/Theft

• Victor Womack, 29, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny and misdemeanor damaging a computer through accessing it, Oct. 17.

• Walter Lee McClellan, 53, Peachtree Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Oct. 17.

• Grey C. Fulton, 55, Danbury Court, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 16.

• Rashad A. Robinson, 31, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 16.

• Justin Agualo, 44, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 16.

Drugs/Alcohol

• Zeeshan Saeed, 31, Eden Terrace, Archdale, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 16.

• Jean Massenat, 37, Newell Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 16.

Other charges

• Lakeshia Clinton, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 14.