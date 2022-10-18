Breaking and entering
• Jonathan T. Johnson, 39, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering preparation to commit burglary or housebreakings, habitual larceny and larceny of motor vehicle parts, Oct. 16.
• Landon Smith, 29, Crooked Tree Drive, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and kidnapping, Oct. 14.
• Kayshaun Williams, 19, Crepe Myrtle Lane, Jamestown, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 14.
Assault
• Demara Chandler, 37, Curly Road, Durham, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Oct. 16.
• Brian Lee Hawks, 39, Swain Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with affray or simple assault, Oct. 16.
• Adrian Harrison, 35, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 16.
• Israel Camero, 29, Senenett Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 15.
• William Ray Holmes, 28, Filbert Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Sara Danner, 33, Woodruff Road, Kernersville, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Oct. 16.
• Miranda Osborne, 27, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny and larceny of motor vehicle parts, Oct. 16.
• Charlie A. Osborne, 34, Beddington Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and one count of misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 14.
• Terrence J. Johnson, 43, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with first-degree burglary, Oct. 15.
• Kiana Noland, 32, Clubhouse Court, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 14.
• Wesley Lee Brindle Jr., 49, Clumbeth Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny, Oct. 14.
• Andrew M. Johnson, 26, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of taking or obtaining by a financial card transaction, obtaining property by false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 14.
• Kenston Rashad Murray, 32, Guilford College Road, Greensboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of firearms by a felon, injury to personal property and failure to appear, Oct. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Joseph Pinto, 20, Spring Hill Drive, Frederick, Maryland, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 16.
• Jeffrey S. Robinson, 55, Preferred Way, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 15.
• Ramon Mason, 42, Canterbury Park Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 14.
• Wilson Alvarez, 32, Delaware Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 14.
Other charges
• Phillip Ray Morales, 35, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with a felony probation violation, Oct. 16.
• Izhan Khawaja, 23, Single Leaf Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of speeding in excess of 65 mph, driving while license suspended or revoked and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, Oct. 16.
• Sheena Campbell, 33, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Oct. 15.
• Christopher L. Jordan, 33, Wise Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of stalking, communicating threats and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Oct. 15.
• London Lowe, 31, Robbins Avenue, Jamestown, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 15.
• Michael B. Ellis, 37, Hoskins Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 15.
• Jose Perez-Alvarenga, 29, Concord Street, Greensboro, was charged with delaying, resisting or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 14.
• Shermena Ingram, 30, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 14.
• Muhammad Yahya, 39, Dane Street, High Point, was charged with stalking, Oct. 14.
Incidents
• Police went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center after a report that a patient struck one of the staff nurses in the face, causing minor injuries. The subject was restrained and warrants issued, Oct. 14.
• Police are investigating the theft of $1,000 from a resident of Oakview Road through a Facebook Marketplace ad, Oct. 14.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed while using a walker outside a residence on James Road. The man was revived with Narcan and taken to an area hospital, Oct. 16.
• Police are seeking the driver of a black or gray Dodge Challenger that sped away from a police traffic stop at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hendrix Street, Oct. 15.
• Police went to Old Plank Road and N. Main Street, where someone was reported to be lying in the middle of the roadway . A woman was taken to the hospital. The woman was conscious and semi-alert and had visible injuries, Oct. 14.
• Police are investigating a break-in and theft from a Dodge Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Tahoa along Election Oak Drive. Items taken include $350 in cash, $500 worth of personal negotiables, a $750 laptop and $100 worth of computer software, Oct. 14.
• Police went to Brentwood Street, where gunfire caused about $650 worth of damage to a Nissan Pathfinder, Oct. 15.
• Police are investigating shots fired at a residence on Ingleside Drive. No one was home at the time, Oct. 14.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Kia Telluride from a parking lot along Hartley Drive, Oct. 15.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a window as part of a possible domestic disturbance at an inn on Ardale Drive, Oct. 16.
• Police are seeking whoever caused $1,600 worth of damage to a Chrysler 200 Touring while the car was parked along Centennial Street, Oct. 16.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $600 worth of damage to a Jeep Compass parked in a lot on Green Drive, Oct. 15.
• Police are investigating $400 worth of damage to a window on a Dodge Avenger parked along Edgeworth Street that may have been caused by a BB gun, Oct. 15.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $250 worth of damage to the window of a Toyota Scion parked along Granby Street, Oct. 15.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Graves Avenue. The person was revived with Narcan and taken to an area hospital, Oct. 15.
• Police investigated a report of vandalism to a Kia Optima that caused $925 worth of damage and may be related to a reported domestic dispute at a residence on Chestnut Drive, Oct. 14.
• Police are investigating a break-in and burglary at a residence on Quaker Lane, Oct. 14.
• Police assisted firefighters at the scene of a small fire in an abandoned structure on Greensboro Road, Oct. 14.
• Police went to a residence on Braddock Road, where a woman was injured in an attack by her own mixed-breed dog, Oct. 14.
• Police stopped a vehicle on Parkwood Circle and recovered a $500 revolver that had been reported lost by its owner, Oct. 14.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Greer Avenue. The person was treated with Narcan and taken to an area hospital, Oct. 14.
