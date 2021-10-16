Assault
• Godofredo Miles, 30, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female and communicating threats, Oct. 14.
• Jeffery S. Tucker, 53, Wright Road, Lexington, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and interfering with emergency communications,
Oct. 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Asantuwa Lattimore, 23, Chambers Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Oct. 14.
Other charges
• Eric Hardee, 41, Chatfield Drive, Jamestown, was charged with a probation violation, Oct. 14.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a Ford Econoline van at a business on Westchester Drive, Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.