Assault
• William Ray Holmes, 28, Filbert Place, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 13.
• Nikki Lynn Rogers, 26, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Oct. 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Bradley Glen Berrier, 41, Browntown Lane, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Oct. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Raphael Hatangimana, 18, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 12.
• Ryan James Leppink, 47, Alderbrook Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and driving left of center, Oct. 12.
• Aaron Lamont Maness Jr., 26, Glen Circle, Asheboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijana paraphernalia, Oct. 13.
• Kristin Ashley Rader, 26, Tryon Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 13.
Other charges
• Lakwaisha Inman, 24, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with having a fictitious, suspended, revoked or expired registration, Oct. 13.
• Michelle Littlejohn, 31, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Oct. 13.
• Michael Deanda Jr., 25, Fern Avenue, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Oct. 13.
• London Lowe, 31, Robbins Avenue, Jamestown, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 13.
• Wilson Barillas, 32, Delaware Place, High Point, was charged with having no operator’s license, Oct. 13.
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, 61, homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 12.
• Luke Garret Ludwig, 25, South Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Oct. 12.
• Lemaris Quontez Johnson, 29, Hines Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 13.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $500 worth of damage to a vehicle along Circle Drive, Oct. 13.
• Police went to a residence on S. Elm Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, Oct. 13.
• Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a restaurant on S. Main Street where a window was smashed, causing $200 worth of damage, Oct. 13.
