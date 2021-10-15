Assault
• James J. Allen Jr., 59, Day Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 12.
• Davon L. Rush, 44, Edgeworth Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Nathaniel Matthews II, 24, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Oct. 12.
• Jordan Alexander Willis, 22, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with two counts of identity theft, Oct. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• William T. Faison, 24, Johnson Drive, Clayton, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamines and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Oct. 13.
• Charles Scott Jones, 39, Hoot Owl Court, Raleigh, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 13.
Other charges
• Aurelius Marcellus, 30, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 13.
• Sean M. Doss, 32, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Oct. 13.
• Lawanda Neal, 48, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 13.
• Whitney Nicole Montford, 31, Boundary Avenue, High Point, was charged with a felony probation violation, Oct. 13.
• Ricardo Lopez, 27, Forestwood Road, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 13.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Chevrolet Suburban on Randolph Street in which $60 and a variety of personal items were stolen, Oct. 13.
• Police are seeking whoever stole three catalytic converters off Ford pickups at a business on S. Main Street, Oct. 13.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a Chevrolet Express van at a business on Eagle Hill Road, Oct. 13.
• Police are investigating a break-in to two cars at a residence on Nathan Hunt Drive in which $160 and a cellphone were stolen, Oct. 13.
