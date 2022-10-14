Assault
• Ha Minh Chan Tran, 19, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and common law false imprisonment, Oct. 12.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Ha Minh Chan Tran, 19, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and common law false imprisonment, Oct. 12.
• Travis Lee Myers, 32, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 12.
• Ahmad Jelani Francis, 39, Friendly Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, common law false imprisonment and communicating threats, Oct. 6.
• Buddhi Man Rai, 35, Roberts Lane, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 7.
• Jonathon Levi Cole Stewart, 20, Cedar Lane, Thomasville, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 10.
Breaking and entering
• Craig Lynn Walser, 66, St. Jones Street, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering-building, misdemeanor breaking and entering-building, larceny after breaking and entering, and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Oct. 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Chelcie Corinne Blake, 31, James Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with shoplifting and contributing to delinquency/neglect by parents/other, Oct. 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Triston Horne Jr., 21, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 12.
• Taylor Hoke Justice, 35, Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 6.
Other charges
• Rebecca Davis, 46, Chatfield Drive, Jamestown, was charged with failure to give information after a crash, Oct. 11.
• Paul M. Hargrove, 65, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with failure by a sex offender to give change of address, Oct. 12.
• Paula Earlen Williamson, 48, homeless, Greensboro, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Oct. 8.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose outdoors in an area between Willis Avenue and Elm Street. The person was revived with Narcan and refused transport to an area hospital for further treatment, Oct. 11.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Sadler Court. The person was revived with Narcan and refused transport to an area hospital for further treatment, Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.