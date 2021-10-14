Breaking and entering
• Tricia Lynn Caviness, 45, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Oct. 12.
• Johnny D. Little, 44, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 12.
• Synica Little, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, common law robbery, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 12.
Assault
• Lamontae Bethea, 19, Central Avenue, Guilford County, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 12.
• Rhaheem Murphy, 24, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 12.
• Cameron Hairston, 26, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 12.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Demondrea Trykeim Williams, 26, Walton Street, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling-vehicle for a controlled substance, sell/deliver within 1,000 feet of a school/day care and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 12.
Burglary
• Kenber McGaha, 19, Winston Street, Thomasville, was charged with second-degree burglary, Oct. 12.
• Alex Ray Adkins, 35, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of second-degree burglary, carrying concealed weapons and criminal domestic trespass, Oct. 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Michael Dale Dudley, 40, Mendenhall Street, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 12.
• Robin Gail Brown, 57, Chase Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 12.
• Dawn Spencer, 33, Spartan Drive, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 12.
• Christopher Dale Tate, 31, Flint Hill Road, Sophia, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Oct. 12.
Other charges
• Teresa Beckom, 43, Mantura Lane, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, Oct. 12.
• Bryant Hairston, 54, Greensboro Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 12.
• Kristopher Hale, 43, Rolling Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Oct. 12.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1400 block of E. Lexington Avenue where a Yellow Cab driver said he was traveling east when a newer-model white pickup truck ran a red light at University Parkway, striking the right front corner of his vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck did not stop and continued south on N. University Parkway, Oct. 12.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 100 block of GTCC Place where a “no parking” sign appeared to have been knocked down by a vehicle, Oct. 12.
• Report of vandalism in the 4300 block of Cedarcroft Court where a woman reported a tire on her vehicle was punctured while parked in an apartment complex, Oct. 12.
