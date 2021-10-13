Assault
• Harvester Gilliam, 53, Cascade Road, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree forcible sex offense, Oct. 11.
• Khalil Daytwon Baker, 24, Hoover Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into occupied property, Oct. 8.
Breaking and entering
• Ricky Lee Ashby, 45, N. Spring Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony breaking and entering (building), larceny after breaking and entering, and second-degree trespassing, Oct. 8.
• Raymond Lee McCrickard, 56, Meadow Place B, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering (building), larceny after breaking and entering, and second-degree trespassing, Oct. 8.
• Brian Keith Brann, 50, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering (building) and second-degree trespassing, Oct. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Danielle N. McDowell, 26, McPherson Street, Greensboro, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option, Oct. 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Alexis Smarr, 20, Old Mill Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, injury to personal property and having an expired registration, Oct. 10.
• Terrez Trakeem Washington, 23, Pleasant Garden Road, Greensboro, was charged with trafficking heroin, hit-and-run property damage and speeding to elude arrest, Oct. 10.
• Diana Figueroa Santiago, 49, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Oct. 8.
• Alvin Rincon, 35, Bridford Parkway, Greensboro, was charged with sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapons, Oct. 8.
Other charges
• Lucy Amoo Paul, 30, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Oct. 8.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an assault reported to have taken place in a shopping center parking lot on N. Main Street, Oct. 11.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a Honda Accord on Suffolk Avenue and stole a pair of Nike Air Jordans worth $250 each, Oct. 11.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into the laundry room of a house on Summit Road and stole portable drills, cookware and other items, Oct. 11.
• Police are investigating the break-in to a business on Avondale Street in which $976 worth of tools were stolen, Oct. 11.
• Police are investigating a possible financial fraud committed against an older adult on Hickory Chapel Road in which $2,100 was taken, Oct. 11.
