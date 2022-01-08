Assault
• Tyrone Spears, 48, Hodgin Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, Jan. 6.
• Leslie Goodson, 38, Tabor Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 6.
• Lavores Simmons, 40, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a government official and second-degree trespass, Jan. 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Clifton Gibbs, 64, Castle Oaks Court, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 6.
• Christina Locklear, 36, Campbell Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Dec. 29.
• Johnathon Johnston, 32, Hogan Bowers Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property, Dec. 21.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Travandis Wallace, 22, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II and possession with intent to deliver, sell or manufacture a controlled substance Schedule VI, Jan. 6.
• Mario S. Quick, 35, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 27.
Other charges
• Kirby Ray Jones, 61, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, Jan. 6.
• Jerry Lee Spring, 52, South Road, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order in an officer’s presence, Jan. 6.
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, 61, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 6.
• De’Andrew Kauris Platt, 20, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 6.
• Jennie Nichole Nicholson, 27, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 31.
Incidents
• Report of assault in the 800 block of Putnam Street where police responded to a domestic disturbance. A woman told police a man assaulted her and left before officers arrived. Warrants were obtained on the suspect, Jan. 6.
• Report of vandalism in the 400 block of W. Lexington Avenue where a brick was thrown through a window at a residence, Jan. 6.
• Report of vandalism in the 1500 block of S. Main Street where a garage door to a business had been pushed off the track. Nothing appeared to be missing from the business, Jan. 6.
• Report of attempted larceny of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Abberton Way where scratches were found on the driver’s side door of a 2008 Nissan Altima in an apparent break-in attempt, Jan. 6.
• Report of assault on a female in the 600 block of Manley Street where warrants were obtained on a suspect, Jan. 6.
