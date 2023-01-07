Assault
• Sakonsuda Finch, 26, Trafalgar Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Leigh Anne Fulp, 46, Tucker Road, Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 5.
• Charles Riddle, 21, homeless, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, obtaining or taking by a financial card transaction and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Andy W. Baker Jr., 29, Forest Hill Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Jan. 5.
• Charles I. Perry, 34, National Highway, Thomasville, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 5.
Other charges
• Johnny Lee Tyson, 58, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with misuse of the 911 system, Jan 5.
• William L. Terry Jr., 39, Madison Street, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Jan. 5.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a leaf blower and chainsaws, worth a total of $950, from a Chevrolet Silverado parked outside a restaurant on Old Plank Road, Jan. 5.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed at a business on Green Drive. The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Jan. 5.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate off a Honda Civic parked at a shopping center on Fairfield Road and put the plate on a silver
Honda Accord that had tinted windows, Jan. 5.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a UPS package containing Nike shoes worth $300 from outside a house on St. Stephens Court, Jan. 5.
