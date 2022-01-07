Assault
• Benjamin Austin Micha Payne, 24, Marthas Place, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 5.
Breaking and entering
• Gary A. Young Jr., 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering, Jan. 5.
Burglary
• Philippe Saieed, 39, Redding Drive, High Point, was charged with first-degree burglary, Jan. 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Crystal Watkins, 44, Ty Circle, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny, Jan. 5.
• Cameron Miller, 26, Hilltop Street, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Jan. 4.
• Michael D. Cook, 36, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and taking a price tag from goods and putting it on other goods, Jan. 5.
• Roger Whitman, 47, Spencer Street, Randleman, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Emily Hawkins, 41, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 5.
• Kentrail Trovon Anthony, 23, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 5.
• Isaiah Tyquan Little, 19, Bywood Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, Jan. 5.
• Muizz Muhammad, 20, Silchester Lane, Charlotte, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 5.
• Caylen Amber Faulkner, 26, Hunters Knoll Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and failure to appear, Jan. 5.
Other charges
• Larry Lee Johnson, 66, Stoneybrook Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 5.
• Emily Sarah Hawkins, 41, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and intoxicated and disruptive, Jan. 5.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole catalytic converters from Ford Escape vehicles parked along Kivett Drive, Jan. 5.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Spring Garden Circle. Furniture, two televisions and a washer and dryer were stolen, Jan. 5.
