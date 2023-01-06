Assault
• Jamon Acker, 43, Long Leaf Court, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Jan. 4.
• John T. Perry, 39, Verta Avenue, Archdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 4.
• Stephen Graves, 38, Skeet Club Road, High Point, was charged with failure to return rented property with written purchase option, Jan. 4.
• Mekhi McRae, 20, Miriam Court, High Point, was charged with provisional licensee driving after consuming alcohol, Jan. 4.
• Monique Ratliff, 39, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 4.
• Jamie Turner, 34, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and driving while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 4.
• Dewerren Titus, 43, Francis Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 4.
• Douglas Wayne Pepper, 61, Cedar Drive, Sophia, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 3.
• Jonathan O’Neal Dawkins, 36, Camden Avenue, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 3.
• Bryan Larue, 28, Hinkle Street, Thomasville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Jan. 4.
• Police stopped a silver, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee at Eastchester and Premier drives because the license plate was registered to a Honda and found that the driver was wanted in the state of Virginia on a forgery charge, Jan 4.
• Police assisted paramedics with a woman who overdosed at a hotel on N. Main Street, Jan. 4.
• Police are investigating a report by a resident of Westover Drive who got a Verizon wireless bill in the mail but doesn’t have a current Verizon account, Jan. 4.
• Police are investigating a report that an employee of a restaurant on S. Main Street removed $60 in cash from a register and left the business, Jan. 4.
