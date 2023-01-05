Assault
• Jeffrey Dukes, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, and larceny, Jan. 3.
• Ariel Collazo-Ramos, 29, Wise Avenue, High Point, was charged with felonious restraint and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Jan. 2.
Larceny/Theft
• Harrison Weaver, 20, Parkway Drive, Trinity, was charged with embezzlement of property received by virtue of office or employment, Jan. 3.
• Joyceline Watson, 34, Juanita Hills Street, High Point, was charged with embezzlement of property received by virtue of office or employment and felony conspiracy, Jan. 3.
• Dontavious Commander, 25, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Jan. 3.
• Isaiah M. Terry, 23, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, Jan. 3.
• Tony L. Baker, 42, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 3.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Simranpreet Johal, 26, Garden Club Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 3.
Other charges
• Kabriel Williams, 18, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with contributing to delinquency or neglect by parents or others, Jan. 3.
• Antron Breeden, 40, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 3.
• Amber Shore, 27, Gray Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with injury to personal property, Jan. 3.
• Leroy Goodwin, 42, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, Jan. 3.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a break-in and burglary at a residence on Davis Avenue in which more than $4,000 worth of items were stolen, including jewelry and Nike Air Jordan shoes, Jan. 3.
• Police are investigating a worthless check that was passed at a convenience store on Oneka Avenue, Jan. 3.
• Police assisted the Greensboro Police Department with finding a stolen vehicle on Hendrix Street, Jan. 3.
• Police are investigating shots fired into an occupied residence on Garden Club Street, Jan. 3.
• Police investigated a report of shoplifting at the Walmart on N. Main Street, Jan. 3.
