Assault

• Roderick Jenkins, 36, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, common law robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 2.

• Christopher Terry, 38, Runyon Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a government official, possession of a firearm by a felon and delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer, Jan. 1.

• Anthony Vyka, 48, River Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Dec. 31.

• Frederick Sanders, 59, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 30.

• Delvin Ungragus Banks, 49, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and second-degree trespassing, Dec. 30.

• Anthony Jewkes, 81, Witherspoon Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 30.

• Minnie McDuffie Staton, 68, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 30.

• Debby Lynn Baskins, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and failure to appear, Dec. 30.

• Timothy Lamont Scott, 51, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 1.

• Jerome Pitts Moore, 58, Cleveland Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 1.

• Esteban Sotelo Salgado, 39, Sales Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 1.

• Sabrina Star Sluder, 32, Gobel Road, Thomasville, was charged with affray or simple assault and compulsory attendance law violation, Jan. 2.

• Julius Phillip Lucas II, 52, Deerfield Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 2.

Robbery

• Roderick Keon Jenkins, 36, 2860 N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with common law robbery, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 2.

Larceny/Theft

• Asrienna Williams, 28, Wiltshire Street, High Point, was charged with transferring price tag from goods onto other goods, Jan. 3.

• Kanija Lashae Williams, 21, Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, Jan. 1.

• David Elbert Mezo, 33, Marcal Circle, Sophia, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Jan. 1.

• Keri Denise Jolly, 36, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespassing, Jan. 1.

• Robert Shawn Rivers, 52, Spring Brook Circle, High Point, was charged with felony larceny and failure to appear, Dec. 31.

• Crystal Dawn Hall, 40, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Jan. 2.

Drugs/Alcohol

• Lennox Martin, 51, Maywood Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, having no operator’s license and possession of a firearm by a felon, Dec. 31.

• Yatea Gibson, 19, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with driving after consuming a sufficient amount of alcohol and general misdemeanor child abuse, Jan. 1.

• George Anthon Allison Jr., 23, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun and conceal handgun permit violation, Dec. 30.

• Shakel Artemese Reid, 22, College Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 3.

• Christon Jamere Johnson, 18, Pallas Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 3.

• Monica Lynn Wilkins, 34, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 3.

• Daniel Allen Sean, 34, Pine Bluff Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Jan. 3.

• Laequan Tyriq Little, 23, Bywood Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and weapons possession by a felon, Jan. 3.

• Tessa Paige Stanley, 32, Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons, South Carolina, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 3.

• Lajayla Ziair Cobb, 18, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 2.

• Katherine Marie Mabe, 29, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 2.

Other charges

• Abu Bakr Khan, 53, Riverdale Drive, Jamestown, was charged with neglect to carry workers’ compensation, Jan. 3.

• Madelynn Victoria Stokes, 20, Underwood Avenue, Charlotte, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 1.

• David Henry II, 39, White Oak Street, High Point, was charged with delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer, Jan. 1.

• Delvin Stafford, 29, Ann Arbor Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Dec. 30.

• Sabrina Sluder, 32, Gobel Road, Thomasville, was charged with a compulsory attendance law violation, Jan. 2.

• Jacob Peoples, 29, Alcorn Road, Oak Ridge, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 2.

• William H. Smith IV, 38, George Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and injury to personal property, Jan. 2.

• David William Myers, 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and misuse of the 911 system, Dec. 31.

• Arianna Kelsie Andrews, 26, Pearl Avenue, Sophia, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 30.

• Ronnie Dale Tate Jr., 33, Flint Hill Road, Sophia, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 30.

• Mercadies Atashane Breeden, 25, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Jan. 1.

• Thomas Robert Smith, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and failure to appear, Jan. 3.

Incidents

• Police investigated a Chevrolet Malibu that was found abandoned in the middle of Hines Street at the intersection with Green Drive, Jan. 3.

Trending Videos