Assault
• Roderick Jenkins, 36, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, common law robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 2.
• Christopher Terry, 38, Runyon Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a government official, possession of a firearm by a felon and delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer, Jan. 1.
• Anthony Vyka, 48, River Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Dec. 31.
• Frederick Sanders, 59, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 30.
• Delvin Ungragus Banks, 49, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and second-degree trespassing, Dec. 30.
• Anthony Jewkes, 81, Witherspoon Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 30.
• Minnie McDuffie Staton, 68, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 30.
• Debby Lynn Baskins, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and failure to appear, Dec. 30.
• Timothy Lamont Scott, 51, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 1.
• Jerome Pitts Moore, 58, Cleveland Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 1.
• Esteban Sotelo Salgado, 39, Sales Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 1.
• Sabrina Star Sluder, 32, Gobel Road, Thomasville, was charged with affray or simple assault and compulsory attendance law violation, Jan. 2.
• Julius Phillip Lucas II, 52, Deerfield Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 2.
Robbery
• Roderick Keon Jenkins, 36, 2860 N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with common law robbery, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 2.
Larceny/Theft
• Asrienna Williams, 28, Wiltshire Street, High Point, was charged with transferring price tag from goods onto other goods, Jan. 3.
• Kanija Lashae Williams, 21, Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, Jan. 1.
• David Elbert Mezo, 33, Marcal Circle, Sophia, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Jan. 1.
• Keri Denise Jolly, 36, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespassing, Jan. 1.
• Robert Shawn Rivers, 52, Spring Brook Circle, High Point, was charged with felony larceny and failure to appear, Dec. 31.
• Crystal Dawn Hall, 40, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Jan. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Lennox Martin, 51, Maywood Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, having no operator’s license and possession of a firearm by a felon, Dec. 31.
• Yatea Gibson, 19, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with driving after consuming a sufficient amount of alcohol and general misdemeanor child abuse, Jan. 1.
• George Anthon Allison Jr., 23, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun and conceal handgun permit violation, Dec. 30.
• Shakel Artemese Reid, 22, College Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 3.
• Christon Jamere Johnson, 18, Pallas Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 3.
• Monica Lynn Wilkins, 34, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 3.
• Daniel Allen Sean, 34, Pine Bluff Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Jan. 3.
• Laequan Tyriq Little, 23, Bywood Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and weapons possession by a felon, Jan. 3.
• Tessa Paige Stanley, 32, Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons, South Carolina, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 3.
• Lajayla Ziair Cobb, 18, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 2.
• Katherine Marie Mabe, 29, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 2.
Other charges
• Abu Bakr Khan, 53, Riverdale Drive, Jamestown, was charged with neglect to carry workers’ compensation, Jan. 3.
• Madelynn Victoria Stokes, 20, Underwood Avenue, Charlotte, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 1.
• David Henry II, 39, White Oak Street, High Point, was charged with delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer, Jan. 1.
• Delvin Stafford, 29, Ann Arbor Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Dec. 30.
• Sabrina Sluder, 32, Gobel Road, Thomasville, was charged with a compulsory attendance law violation, Jan. 2.
• Jacob Peoples, 29, Alcorn Road, Oak Ridge, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 2.
• William H. Smith IV, 38, George Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and injury to personal property, Jan. 2.
• David William Myers, 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and misuse of the 911 system, Dec. 31.
• Arianna Kelsie Andrews, 26, Pearl Avenue, Sophia, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 30.
• Ronnie Dale Tate Jr., 33, Flint Hill Road, Sophia, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Dec. 30.
• Mercadies Atashane Breeden, 25, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Jan. 1.
• Thomas Robert Smith, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and failure to appear, Jan. 3.
Incidents
• Police investigated a Chevrolet Malibu that was found abandoned in the middle of Hines Street at the intersection with Green Drive, Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.