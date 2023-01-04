Assault
• Antony Joel Woods, 54, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 31.
• Morecea Mykala King, 25, Market Court, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 31.
• Antonio Lenard Hairston Jr., 29, James Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 31.
• Dumar Earl Terri Burrell, 23, Willow Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 31.
• Demetrius Enrico Streater, 27, South Street, Thomasville, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony breaking and entering-building, possession of firearms by a felon and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Jan. 1.
Breaking and entering
• Lenneek Marie Thompson, 29, Penns Grove Road, Summerfield, was charged with breaking and entering-vehicles, larceny, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and identity theft, Dec. 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Gregory Parrish, 24, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with transferring price tag from goods to other goods, Jan. 2.
• Miranda Lynnette Osborne, 27, Griclar Street, High Point, was charged with financial transaction card theft and possessing stolen goods, Dec. 30.
• Donald Warren Vollmer, 74, Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, was charged with larceny, Dec. 31.
• Raina Simone Perry, 30, Huttons Lake Court, High Point, was charged with larceny, Dec. 31.
• Shanequa Laverne McInnis, 31, Friends Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 1.
• Yanoshma Amanda Jones, 29, Hay Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 1.
• Matthew Robert Ferris, 41, Shady Lane, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 1.
• Michelle Deunjalos Stricklin, 41, Miriam Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Sidney Guerrant, 31, South Park Drive, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamines and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 29.
• Gregory G. Smith, 53, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving with a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration, Dec. 31.
• Shanetta Wright, 34, Thomas Street, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 29.
• Glenn Clayton Williams, 54, Pineywood Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 30.
• Teddy Oswald Gandy, 57, Norman Shoaf Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended/revoked, Dec. 30.
• Justin Thomas Oliver, 38, Hickswood Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 30.
• Isiah Marquale D. Hayes, 33, Loflin Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and open container of alcohol in vehicle, Dec. 30.
• Brandon Michael Davis, 26, Doak Court, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 30.
• Jodi Lyn Roberts, 23, Oakwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 30.
• Ryan Matthew Atwater, 20, Druid Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 31.
• Jamie Lee St. John, 54, Lauya Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 2.
• James Myquez Simmons, 34, N. McCrary Street, Asheboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying concealed weapons, Jan. 2.
• Tyneka Daunita Townsend, 25, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 2.
• Bryant Ketreaze Garrett-Scott, 30, Waynick Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 28.
• Jerry Allen Reid, 35, Maple Leaf Court, Trinity, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 28.
• Heather Renee Guffey, 34, Harvey Road, Jamestown, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Dec. 28.
Other charges
• Jada McCaskill, 23, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 29.
• Vaneisha Artis, 34, Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 29.
• Mauricio Ramos, 33, Boulder Road, Archdale, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 2.
• Tyneka Townsend, 25, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 2.
• Kyle D. Thompson, 24, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 31.
• Laquanlies Shaimon Foster, 28, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Dec. 30.
• Brandon Lee Rosser, 28, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and reckless driving, Jan. 1.
• Sarah Ashley May, 34, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and failure to yield right of way, Jan. 1.
• Eric Brook Auman, 40, King Row, Thomasville, was charged with failure to comply, Jan. 1.
• Sara Elizabeth Wickett, 31, Renaissance Parkway, Jamestown, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Jan. 1.
Incidents
• Police went to English Road and Edgeworth Street, where a woman who apparently had overdosed was unresponsive on the ground in an open area, Dec. 29.
• Police assisted paramedics with three people who overdosed at a residence on Briggs Place, Dec. 30.
• Police are investigating the theft of two Amazon packages, containing a total of $80 worth of items, from outside a house on Leonard Avenue, Dec. 29.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $200 worth of damage to outdoor lights at a church on Leonard Avenue, Jan. 1.
• Police are investigating the theft of an Acura from outside a business on Lexington Avenue. The owner of the car told officers that when she stepped into a store, a friend who remained in the running car jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away, Dec. 31.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized a window of a Chevrolet Express van parked along Ferndale Boulevard outside High Point Central High School, Dec. 31.
• Police are investigating a report from a resident of Cliffvale Drive that several thousand dollars was defrauded from her investment accounts by a phone scam, Dec. 29.
• Police are investigating a report of a stolen or fraudulently used financial card of a resident of Bellemeade Street, Dec. 29.
• Police are investigating reports that someone repeatedly threw eggs at the office building of an apartment complex on Kirkwood Street, Dec. 29.
• Police are investigating a report of credit card fraud against an Anaheim Street resident, Dec. 29.
• Police are investigating vandalism that broke a window of a residence on Crowne Lake Circle, Dec. 29.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Windley Street, Dec. 29.
• Police are investigating a credit card fraud report by a resident of Old Plank Road whose financial information was used in Illinois, Dec. 29.
• Police are investigating damage to a Ford Econoline van along Dragonfly Lane that appeared to result from an attempt to steal its catalytic converter, Dec. 29.
• Police are investigating a theft of multiple cases of tools from the bed and cab of a Ford pickup parked at a business along N. Main Street, Dec. 29.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a Toyota Camry along Putnam Street and stole a wallet, Jan. 2.
• Police went to a residence on Westridge Drive to assist a woman who was bitten by a dog several times inside the house, Jan. 2.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a Chevrolet Blazer along Larkin Street and stole a wallet, Jan. 1.
• Police are investigating the theft of $280 in cash and other items at a business on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Jan. 1.
• Police are investigating a public disturbance along E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in which two vehicles were vandalized and a man was taken by his mother for treatment at an area hospital, Dec. 31.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a Jeep Grand Cherokee outside a restaurant on N. Main Street, Dec. 31.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose in a parking lot on Fairfield Road, Dec. 31.
• Police are investigating the theft of nearly $700 worth of tools from a work vehicle parked outside a business on N. Main Street, Dec. 30.
• Police are investigating shots that were fired at an unoccupied house on Hobson Street that resulted in nearly $800 worth of damage, Dec. 30.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into two vehicles parked outside a medical clinic on S. Main Street and stole $500 worth of clothes and other items, Dec. 30.
