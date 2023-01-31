Assault
• Jacob Blomer, 24, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Jan. 29.
• James Oxendine, 42, Cunningham Road, Thomasville, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 26.
• Kahlil Sudic Barrier, 26, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Jan. 25.
Armed robbery
• Antonio Robertson Jr., 29, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, Jan. 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Mark J. Tucker, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Jan. 29.
• Jaylah Haile, 24, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Jan. 29.
• Ian A. Hall, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Jan. 28.
• Rocky McDuffie III, 32, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 27.
• Johnny Stanback Jr., 35, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Jan. 27.
• David Womack, 59, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 26.
• Ronald M. Morris, 61, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Jan. 26.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Samuel Bagnal, 54, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 29.
• Chase Earnhardt, 19, Hidden Hills Drive, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, provisional licensee driving after consuming and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, Jan. 29.
• Damon G. Scott, 51, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and second-degree trespass, Jan. 29.
• Marquell Boyd, 29, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 27.
• Sierra S. Williams, 21, Freewill Circle, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license revoked and failure to operate headlamps between sunset and sunrise, Jan. 26.
• Tyler Sellers, 22, Woodgreen Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 26.
• Rocky L. McDuffie III, 32, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 27.
Other charges
• Jonathan A. Wilson, 33, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Jan. 26.
• Pablo Velez Jr., 36, Magellan Way, Raleigh, was charged with failure to give information or aid personal injury, Jan. 26.
• Maurice R. Sanders, 28, Rosewood Place, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 29.
• Anton Pratt, 25, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 27.
• Shannon Marshall, 28, Oak Hill Drive, Lexington, was charged with cyberstalking, Jan. 27.
• Dustin E. Sims, 36, Shamrock Court, Archdale, was charged with a probation violation, Jan. 28.
• Daniel G. Coble, 25, Belmont Drive, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 28.
• Daanyaal Wadood, 22, Basswood Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 28.
• Randy Olvey, 56, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Jan. 27.
• Derrick T. Wilson, 47, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 27.
• Tyquan Wells, 26, Hopewell Street, High Point, was charged with interfering with emergency communications, Jan. 26.
• Phillip Christopher Robinson, 64, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of weapons on a campus/education property and possession of firearms by a felon, Jan. 25.
• Laraib Rasool, 24, Peaceford Glen Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.