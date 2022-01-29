Breaking and entering
• Joshua Aaron Williams, 41, Richview Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building and habitual larceny, Jan. 27.
Assault
• Nebishaka Hitimana, 44, Evergreen Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Jan. 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Kyle Anthony Lardner, 27, Adams Gate Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and larceny, Jan. 26.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Demonte Puma, 29, Lake Spring Court, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 27.
• Ashley N. Thacker, 33, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 27.
• Stacy Lynn Hemphill, 36, Leonard Road, Lexington, was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Jan. 27.
• Tyler Lee Daniel Bentley, 28, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 27.
• Brandon O. Perez, 27, Anderson Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 27.
Other charges
• Michael Richard Gese, 64, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and expired registration, Jan. 26.
• Robin Jeannette Bowden, 46, W. Cabarrus Street, Raleigh, was charged with second-degree trespassing and two counts of failure to appear, Jan. 27.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 500 block of E. Dayton Avenue where a woman reported her vehicle struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the street, Jan. 27.
