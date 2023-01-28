Incidents
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of a BMW from along Cedrow Drive, Jan. 26.
• Police recovered a Chevrolet Malibu at Eagle Glen Road and Cloverwood Drive that had been reported stolen in Greensboro, Jan. 26.
• Police assisted paramedics with two people who overdosed at a residence on Sherrill Avenue. Both were revived with Narcan. One was taken to an area hospital while the other refused, Jan. 26.
• Police went to a residence on Cedrow Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance, Jan. 26.
• Police are seeking whoever stole $229 worth of tools and construction equipment from a vehicle parked at a business on N. Main Street, Jan. 26.
• Police are investigating the theft of $201 from a convenience store on Grimes Avenue, Jan. 26.
• Police are investigating the theft of $650 worth of tools and other equipment from a vehicle parked at a business on N. Main Street, Jan. 26.
• Police are investigating an online fraud that cost a resident of Morris Farm Drive $1,000, Jan. 26.
• Police went to a residence on Ladord Lane after a report of a domestic dispute, Jan. 26.
