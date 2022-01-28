Assault
• Anthony Brewington, 22, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault inflicting serious injury and assault in the presence of a minor, Jan. 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Nathaniel Goodwin Jr., 22, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of buying or receiving stolen property and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Jan. 26.
Other charges
• Shelly Irizarry, 45, N.C. 62, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Jan. 26.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose by a woman in the restroom of a fast-food restaurant on Westchester Drive. The woman was revived with Narcan but declined transport to a medical center, Jan. 26.
• Police are investigating an online extortion or blackmail case against a resident of Sienna Terrace, Jan. 26.
• Police are investigating shots that were fired into a house on Hickory Chapel Road. No one was reported injured, Jan. 26.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose by a man in a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a convenience store on Greensboro Road. The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Jan. 26.
• Police are investigating the theft of $600 worth of power generators from a business on N. Main Street during a break-in, Jan. 26.
• Police are seeking whoever stole $800 worth of cellphones from a Chevrolet Impala parked along Richland Street, Jan. 26.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose by a man near the intersection of Fairfield Road and S. Main Street. The man was revived with Narcan and refused transport to a medical center, Jan. 26.
