• Deshan Cobb, 22, Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony hit-and-run with personal injury, assault inflicting serious injury while on probation or parole, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving or allowing a car to be driven without registration, Jan. 24.
• Roseline Evbakhare, 60, Cayley Court, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and second-degree trespass, Jan. 24.
• Falin Brown, 40, Pendleton Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 24.
• Douglas M. Ross, 52, Parkway Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, reckless driving and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 24.
• Deborah Lynn Aldrich, 63, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 24.
• Thongdy Yotin, 65, Sales Street, High Point, was charged with dumping litter, Jan. 24.
• Donna M. Johnson, 60, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with stalking, Jan. 24.
• Police collected pistols and ammunition magazines from a vehicle that left the roadway along Interstate 74, Jan. 24.
• Police are investigating shots fired into occupied vehicles along Willis Avenue. No one was reported injured from the gunfire directed at a Chevrolet Equinox and Hyundai Elantra, Jan. 24.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed at a residence on Dorothy Street. The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Jan. 24.
• Police recovered a stolen Kia Rio along Macedonia Way, Jan. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.