Breaking and entering
• Nathaniel Goodwin Jr., 22, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, possession of stolen goods, prohibited firearms possession by a felon and felony larceny, Jan. 25.
Assault
• Christopher Bolling, 37, Shallow River Drive, Thomasville, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Britnae Marsh, 21, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Jan. 25.
• Erica Lashay Watkins, 28, Summertree Loop, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and having no operator’s license, Jan. 25.
• Damien Ingram, 39, Purdy Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and having an expired registration, Jan. 25.
• James M. Parker, 22, Stout Street, Randleman, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 25.
• Wesley Antoine Johnson, 35, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 24.
• Chloe Paige Wiggins, 18, Arbor Trail, Thomasville, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol,. Jan. 24.
Other charges
• James V. Kennedy Jr., 28, Stoneside Circle, Thomasville, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 25.
• Magdaleno Reynoso, 23, Ridgecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with having no operator’s license and failure to yield causing serious bodily injury, Jan. 25.
• Hope Lester, 20, Church Hill Road, Fairfield, Connecticut, was charged with possessing/manufacturing false identification, obtaining identification using false information and fraudulent use of identification to purchase alcohol, Jan. 24.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an assault of a clerk at a convenience store on Greensboro Road, Jan. 25.
