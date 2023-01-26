Larceny/Theft
• Zainalabdeen Alsafi, 30, Edwards Road, Greensboro, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 24.
• Miquel Oliver, 39, Springview Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Jan. 24.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Nathaniel Braswell, 26, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, a parole violation and unlawfully being on a premises as a convicted sex offender, Jan. 23.
• Kyle Jennings Jr., 57, Bedford Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and improper use of license plates on a vehicle, Jan. 23.
• Cleveland Williams, 33, Benjamin Bensen Street, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 23.
• Diego Ciriaco, 22, Birch Street, Hollywood, Florida, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 24.
• Ricardo Torres, 24, Dogwood Circle, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, having a prohibited open container of alcohol and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, Jan. 24.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the slashing of a Honda Civic’s tires, causing $200 worth of damage, while it was parked along Ward Avenue, Jan. 24.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on S. Elm Street. The man was revived with Narcan and taken to an area hospital, Jan. 24.
• Police are investigating a felony hit and run along Russell Avenue, Jan. 24.
