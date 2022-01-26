Drugs/Alcohol
• Chloe Paige Wiggins, 18, Arbor Trail, Thomasville, was charged with consuming an alcoholic beverage by anyone under 18 years of age, Jan. 24.
• Joshua D. Beck, 31, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 24.
• Abelino Zacarias Morales, 39, South Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, impaired driving and failure to appear, Jan. 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Brady James Hubler, 27, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with larceny of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, Jan. 22.
Other charges
• Kwame D. Little, 32, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 23.
• Maryon Allen Baker, 18, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with no operator’s license, Jan. 21.
• Craig Dewayne Henard, 41, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Jan. 22.
• John Douglas Canoy Jr., 45, Tobacco Road, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 24.
• Tiara Lyn Sampson, 31, Juanita Hills Street, High Point, was charged with aiding and abetting, Jan. 22.
• Dondre Rashid Jamaal Lindsey, 28, Dallas Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 22.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a fire that damaged a deck attached to an apartment on Emily Loop. The fire caused an estimated $1,000 worth of damage, Jan. 24.
• Police recovered a Hyundai Palisade from an apartment complex on Samet Drive that was reported stolen out of Greensboro, Jan. 23.
• Police responded to a ministry on English Road to recover several items of found property, Jan. 24.
• Police are seeking whoever stole money overnight from a Ford pickup truck parked outside a residence on Tracer Place, Jan. 23.
• Police recovered a Chevrolet Malibu on Waterstone Loop that was reported stolen out of Greensboro. The vehicle was returned to its owner, Jan. 23.
• Police are investigating vandalism to several vehicles in a parking area of an apartment complex on Wendover Avenue, Jan. 23.
• Police are investigating the theft of a trailer from an area at the intersection of Cassell Street and Tryon Avenue, Jan. 24.
