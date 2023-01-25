Assault
• Christopher A. Duncan, 51, Bencini Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Jan. 23.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain likely. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 1:36 am
Assault
• Christopher A. Duncan, 51, Bencini Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Jan. 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Russell Keith Siebens, 30, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 21.
• Amanda Beck Strickland, 42, Sir Abbot Lane, Lexington, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, Jan. 21.
• Miranda Lynnette Osborne, 27, Griclar Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 21.
Other charges
• Dorothy M. Kelly, 29, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Jan. 23.
• Namir Seabrook, 20, Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 23.
• Antron Breeden, 40, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespass, Jan. 23.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole tool sets and other items worth a total of $235 from a Ford Transit T-35 parked along S. Main Street, Jan 23.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Chevrolet Camaro parked along James Road. The person may have left in an older model blue sedan, Jan. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.