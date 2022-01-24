Assault
• Emily Pettiford, 28, McConnell Road, Greensboro, was charged with assault on emergency personnel, Jan. 22.
• Preston Davis, 44, Cranberry Hill Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of assault on a female and injury to personal property, Jan. 21.
• Antoinette Lomax, 28, Lomax Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 21.
• Nakai Lamar, 29, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with assault while pointing a gun, Jan. 21.
• Gabriel Craig, 28, Vernon Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 21.
• Linda L. Williams, 34, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 21.
• Sha Raya Denise Hutchins, 31, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 21.
• Camilla Stanley, 50, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 21.
• Rakeem Carter, 27, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Jan. 21.
• Jasmine Malichi, 26, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 21.
• Vincent Jefferson, 32, Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female, Jan. 21.
Larceny/Theft
• India Warren, 27, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 22.
Other charges
• Madelynn Victoria Stokes, 20, Underwood Avenue, Charlotte, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 23.
• Kwame D. Little, 32, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 23.
• Samuel Frazier, 21, Eastwin Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 22.
• Britney Hunt, 29, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and aiding and abetting driving while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 22.
• Hannah Louvet, 23, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Jan. 21.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a man who tried to use $220 in counterfeit currency at a hotel on Green Drive, Jan. 23.
