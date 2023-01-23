Assault
• Adara Ingram, 26, Weant Road, Archdale, was charged with neglect of an elderly or disabled adult with injury, Jan. 21.
• Bradley E. Green, 36, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 21.
• Timothy Ray Oliver, 49, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Jan. 21.
• Adetokunbo Samuel Ayennumelo, 35, Cottage Place, High Point, was charged with kidnapping, felony child neglect/serious bodily injury and credit card fraud, Jan. 19.
• Evan Rashad Dominiqu Gainey, 31, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, communicating threats, telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying and failure to appear, Jan. 19.
Larceny/Theft
• Christian E. Kennedy, 22, Light Road, Thomasville, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Jan. 22.
• Gregory Parrish, 24, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Jan. 22.
• Yakenya Jenkins, 28, Blair Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 20.
• Anthony Darrell Fuller, 43, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and improper vehicle lights, Jan. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Cody Lilly-McIntyre, 30, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 20.
• Adam B. Simmons, 45, Sweetbriar Road, Sophia, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 20.
• William Jolly III, 33, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and a probation violation, Jan. 22.
• Jeremie Kashindi, 31, Loflin Avenue, High Point, was charged with having a prohibited open container of alcohol and second-degree trespass, Jan. 22.
• Marquita A. Smith, 26, Cook Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 21.
• James Pior, 33, Robin Hood Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 21.
• Abigail Hempfling, 34, Gallimore Dairy Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 21.
• Justin R. Leonard, 31, Culbreath Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and impaired driving, Jan. 21.
• Brenda R. Goins, 29, Lawndale Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having a prohibited open container of alcohol, Jan. 21.
• Calvin Buchanhan Jr., 24, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 21.
• Zachary Cochran, 20, Misty Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 20.
• Ciara Alston, 24, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 21.
• Adrian Littlejohn, 30, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with having a prohibited open container of alcohol, Jan. 21.
• Ismael Alverez De Paz, 27, Mary James Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 22.
Other charges
• Tamika Hamilton, 35, Westfield Street, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, Jan. 21.
• Kaytay Graham, 45, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Jan. 21.
• Shawanna Shipman, 24, Grace Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 21.
• Robert Lorenzo Williams, 42, Tremont Street, Thomasville, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 21.
• Christopher A. Austin, 44, Eastover Place, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 20.
• Kenneth D. White, 39, Trafalgar Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Jan. 20.
• Barry D. Alexander, 42, Fairpoint Court, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 22.
• Jose Munoz-Menchaca, 42, Waughtown Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 20.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2300 block of Van Buren Street where a woman reported finding a wrecked Nissan Altima in her front yard by a ditch, Jan. 20.
• Report of residential burglary in the 800 block of Lakecrest Avenue where a man and woman reported that they returned to their apartment and discovered several items worth a combined $5,600 were stolen, including two large-screen televisions, computers and jewelry, Jan. 20.
• Report of larceny of a firearm in the 600 block of Granby Avenue, Jan. 20.
• Report of a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Granby Avenue where items worth a combined $2,150 were stolen, including a microwave, cookware, refrigerator and television, Jan. 21.
• Report of an animal bite in the 1000 block of True Lane where a feral cat that a woman said she was feeding since it was a kitten bit her arm, Jan. 22.
• Report of larceny in the 900 block of Panther Drive where a women reported $550 in rings were stolen while she was in the gym, Jan. 22.
• Report of larceny in the 2800 block of N. Main Street where a person entered a store and took a grease gun without paying for it, Jan. 22.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 2500 block of N. Main Street where a woman said the front passenger side of her vehicle was broken while parked in a parking lot and a large, cream-colored Guess pocketbook with a wallet containing $2,300 was stolen, along with a credit card and debit card, Jan. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.