Assault
• Natasha Shauntiel Johnson, 45, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 20.
• Lloyd Deshell Tate, 39, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and false imprisonment, Jan. 20.
• Mark Anthony Love Jr., 26, Magnolia Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Jan. 19.
• Mark Johnson, 56, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and habitual larceny, Jan. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Joshua Demario Mikael Cureton, 30, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Jan. 20.
• David Robert Stenzel Jr., 40, Butterfly Trail, Randleman, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny, Jan. 20.
• Edward James Ezell, 32, Wiliton Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Jan. 19.
Other charges
• Shenika Shontanna Lloyd, 44, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing and urinating or defecating in public, Jan. 20.
• Joshua Tramaine Pierri Livingston, 37, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and making a U-turn on an interstate, Jan. 20.
• Evan Brant Fulghum, 22, Dunran Road, Dundalk, Maryland, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and unsafe movement by starting/stopping/turning, Jan. 20.
• Kenisha Monique Moore, 22, Waverly Street, High Point, was charged with violating a 50b order, Jan. 20.
Incidents
• Report of forgery in the 700 block of Garrison Street where a customer paid for a tow with a fake $100 bill. Warrants were obtained on the suspect, Jan. 19.
• Report of theft of a Dewalt grease gun and camp grill from a business in the 1900 block of Eastchester Drive, Jan. 19.
