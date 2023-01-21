• Evan Gainey, 31, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, communicating threats, telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoyance and assault by pointing a gun, Jan. 19.
• Keyshawn Dickey, 24, Autumn Woods Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment, Jan. 19.
• Raphael C. Little, 37, Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 19.
• Nancy L. Dalton, 61, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and selling or delivering a Schedule IV controlled substance, Jan. 19.
• Zachary Armstrong, 37, Sunset Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run causing property damage, Jan. 19.
• James B. Cash, 53, Sundance Circle, Statesville, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Jan. 19.
• Brandon T. King, 39, Joiner Street, High Point, was charged with probation violation and being a habitual felon, Jan. 19.
• Secoyoh Rorie, 35, Darden Street, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order, Jan. 19.
• Following a traffic stop at Green Drive and Hines Street, police determined the Nissan Altima had been reported stolen, Jan. 19.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed at a hotel on Brentwood Street. The person was revived with Narcan and taken to an area hospital, Jan. 19.
• Police are investigating credit card fraud against a grocery store on N. Main Street, Jan. 19.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed at a residence on Colony Drive. The person was revived with Narcan but refused to be taken to a hospital, Jan. 19.
