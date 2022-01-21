Breaking and entering
• Charles D. Kearns, 54, Meadowcroft Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering with intent to injure or terrorize an occupant and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Jan. 19.
Assault
• Charles Dunn Jr., 33, Colony Drive, Jamestown, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, larceny and injury to personal property, Jan. 19.
• Maryon Baker, 18, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Jan. 19.
Larceny/Theft
• Angela P. Torres, 45, Penn Street, Thomasville, was charged with two counts of larceny and one count of identity theft, Jan. 19.
• Assonta Sinclair, 29, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 19.
• Tauriquah Carter, 28, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny, Jan. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Amber Crabtree, 32, Earle Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 19.
Other charges
• John R. Adams Jr., 32, Hickswood Forest Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, Jan. 19.
• Tommie Williams Jr., 30, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with misuse of the 911 system, Jan. 19.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 56, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 19.
Incidents
• Police responded to a residence on Marquis Street after a family dog bit a member of the family. The person was referred to an area medical center for treatment, Jan. 19.
• Police investigated a report of animal cruelty at a residence on Dallas Avenue. A male pitbull was found emaciated from lack of food, Jan. 19.
• Report of shots fired into an occupied residence in the 1900 block of McGuinn Drive where police found shell casings in the street and some minor damage to the residence. No injuries were reported, Jan. 19.
