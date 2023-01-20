Assault
• Jackobe Armstrong, 20, Grand Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and sexual battery, Jan. 18.
Larceny/Theft
• Malachi Wharton, 19, Greensboro, was charged with fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, hit-and-run leaving scene with property damage, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle, Jan. 18.
• Leigh Anne Fulp, 47, Tucker Road, Walnut Cove, was charged with two counts of felony larceny and one count each of larceny of a firearm, misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation, Jan. 18.
• Geoffrey Jarrett, 28, Royal Oak Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 18.
• Charles E. White, 28, Idol Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jeffrey S. Robinson, 55, Preferred Way, High Point, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of stolen goods, Jan. 18.
• Brian McElveen, 26, James Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 18.
• Andrew Bravo, 51, Brandywood Circle, Summerfield, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 18.
Other charges
• Cuanas McAuley, 54, Smoke Hollow Road, Kernersville, was charged with solicitation of prostitution and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 18.
• Elizabeth A. Cooper, 34, homeless, High Point, was charged with prostitution, Jan. 18.
• Brandon Thomas, 31, Celtic Crossing Drive, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, failing to carry a driver’s license and eluding arrest, Jan. 18.
• Eugene McLellan, 64, Johnson Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 18.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in to a convenience store on Green Drive, Jan. 18.
• Police recovered a Cadi Srx Performa along Clara Cox Way that was reported stolen in Greensboro. The vehicle was returned to its owner, Jan. 18.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Kia Optima from along Sharon Street, Jan. 18.
