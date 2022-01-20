Breaking and entering
• Nathaniel Goodwin Jr., 22, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, Jan. 18.
Larceny/Theft
• Ronald Gene Boyd, 34, Crestview Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny of a firearm, felony larceny, injury to personal property and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Jan. 18.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose by a person who may have taken a large number of sleeping pills at a residence on Ingleside Drive. The person was transported to an area medical center, Jan. 18.
• Police are investigating financial card fraud perpetrated at a business on Centennial Street, Jan. 18.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1100 block of Meadowlawn Avenue where a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was struck while parked in front of a residence. Evidence at the scene indicated the vehicle was struck by a black BMW with bronze trim, possibly an SUV, Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.