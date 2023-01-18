Breaking and entering
• Jeffrey Lynn Dukes, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, habitual breaking and entering, second-degree burglary and first-degree burglary, Jan. 17.
Assault
• Skylar Culver, 19, Middleton Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a minor under 12 years old, Jan. 17.
• Corshawna Woods, 31, Delk Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Jan. 17.
• Leah Jordan McMillan, 18, Aldrebrook Drive, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Tatum Murrow, 22, Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Jan. 17.
• Airek Seitz, 19, Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Jan. 17.
• Dena Turner, 51, J.A. Jones Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Jan. 17.
• Keyonna Crosby, 22, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 17.
• Luke Diggs III, 57, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jahlil Tyon Garnes, 18, Briarcliff Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespassing, Jan. 10.
• Russell Keith Siebens, 30, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and credit card fraud, Jan. 10.
• Rahmel Labruce Brown, 39, Delaware Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 11.
• Jerry Delane Jenkins Sr., 52, Perimeter Loop, Burlington, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance,
Other charges
• Nestor Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 47, Apex Place, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Jan. 17.
• George Byers, 54, Clover Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 17.
• Paul Hammond, 48, Dartmouth Avenue, High Point, was charged with delaying, obstructing or resisting an officer, Jan. 17.
• Lateisha Mock, 28, Waverly Street, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Jan. 17.
• Richard Antoinio Welch Jr., 19, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest and second-degree trespass, Jan. 10.
• Randy Lynn Mabe Jr., 31, Cherry Street, Kernersville, was charged with pedestrians soliciting rides, employment, business or funds, Jan. 10.
Incidents
• Report of a drug overdose in the 2700 block of S. Main Street where a man was found in his vehicle passed out with a syringe in his arm. A needle exchange program was operating nearby passing out Narcan and syringes and an unknown member of that group administered Narcan to revive the victim, who then refused transport to a hospital, Jan. 17.
• Report of an animal bite in the 1800 block of Runner Stone Drive, Jan. 17.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 600 block of W. Green Drive where a woman had to be revived with Narcan and refused further treatment, Jan. 17.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 2600 block of S. Main Street where an unconscious man had to be revived with Narcan and refused further treatment, Jan. 17.
• Report of theft of a 2014 Ford Fusion in the 800 block of Lakecrest Avenue. The owner said the vehicle likely was stolen overnight. The car was later recovered, Jan. 17.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 800 block of W. Fairfield Road where a man was found unconscious in his vehicle and had to be revived with Narcan. The man was then transported to a hospital, Jan. 17.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 300 block of W. Fairfield Road where a set of golf clubs valued at $400 was stolen, Jan. 17.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1500 block of W. English Road where witnesses said a man driving an older green Chevy Tahoe with a temporary tag lost control while driving on W. English and struck an unoccupied vehicle before fleeing the scene, possibly onto Phillips Avenue, Jan. 17.
• Report of a residential burglary in the 800 block of Hines Street where more than $4,000 worth of items were stolen, including clothes, jewelry, toiletries and food, Jan. 17.
• Report of vandalism in the 1400 block of W. Lexington Avenue where someone had driven through a residential yard causing damage to the grass, Jan. 17.
• Report of illegal dumping of trash in the 600 block of New Street, Jan. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.