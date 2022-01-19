Assault
• James Ray Wisener, 54, Ramsay Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Jan. 16.
• Stokes McAllister, 44, Lawndale Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 16.
• Nasir Ahamed, 48, Norton Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Jan. 15.
Breaking and entering
• Stephen Justin James, 29, Fred Sink Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant and assault on a law enforcement officer, Jan. 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Selena Agen, 29, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 17.
• Robert Brooks Jr., 47, Franklin Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Jan. 17.
• Tyler Scott Heinze, 28, Quakenbush Road, Snow Camp, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and impaired driving, Jan. 14.
• Jayleen Jaqual Bowens, 25, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 14.
• Anthony Joel Granados, 26, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 15.
• Andrew Tilman Paulk Jr., Dahlia Drive, Charlotte, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Heather Renee Meyer, 36, Freestone Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Jan. 14.
• Zackary Ethan Atkinson, 26, Myers Road, Thomasville, was charged with forgery-bank notes, Jan. 15.
Other charges
• Ricardo Nolasco-Morales, 36, Efird Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and driving while license suspended/revoked, Jan. 15.
• Jacob Elliott Jefferson, 30, Chas Court, High Point, was charged with violation of the Domestic Violence Act, Jan. 15.
Incidents
• Police investigated a report of an assault with a deadly weapon along S. Main Street, Jan. 17.
• Police investigated an attempted breaking and entering of a business on N. Main Street that caused $500 worth of damage to a door, Jan. 17.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a hotel on Ardale Drive. A person was found passed out on the floor of a room. The person was taken to an area medical center for treatment, Jan. 16.
• Police are investigating the theft of video games and cameras totaling nearly $3,500 from a residence on Sherrill Avenue, Jan. 17.
