Assault
• Ellin Gibson, 38, Purdy Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Jan. 14.
• Dajohnti Wiggins, 28, Shadow Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Jan. 13.
• Xavier Breeden, 26, South Road, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 13.
• Kenneth R. James, 47, Basalt Court, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 13.
• Markell Mason, 27, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, possessing stolen goods, prohibited weapons by a felon and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 16.
• Leslie Allen Creamer Jr., 31, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, battery of an unborn child and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Jan. 16.
• Jeremiah Zykeith Hargrave, 22, Southpark Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Jan. 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Heather L. Blount, 32, Ashburn Street, High Point, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses and issuing a worthless check, Jan. 15.
• Bryce H. Bowen, 26, Bellevue Drive, High Point, was charged with felony larceny and being a fugitive from justice, Jan. 15.
• Ashley Rodriguez, 45, Edgeworth Street, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Jan. 14.
• Janna Lee, 63, Middlewood Court, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Jan. 14.
• Cameron Pritchett, 19, Beaver Brooke Place, Greensboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 14.
• Troy Maurice James, 35, Memorial Park Drive, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 13.
• Kimberly Anne Moore, 49, Fifth Street, Lexington, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Jan. 16.
• Franklin Buffkin, 52, Cannon Street, Thomasville, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Jan. 16.
• Stevelle Johnte Williams, 35, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Jan. 16.
• Jaleecya Renitha Howard, 26, Bridlewood Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possessing stolen goods, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Joshua L. Monk, 37, Warwick Drive, Jamestown, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 15.
• Favour Chukwu, 26, Rocky Ridge Point, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 15.
• Ronnie J. Lewis, 39, Alexandria Lane, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 14.
• Hicsan Fuez-Lopez, 18, Roxboro Street, Durham, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having no operator’s license, Jan. 14.
• Taylor Raven Judge, 25, Bracknell Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and speeding to elude arrest, Jan. 14.
• Sylvia Tull, 30, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and speeding, Jan. 13.
• Darius Seawright, 36, Asheboro Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and a concealed handgun permit violation, Jan. 13.
• Izak Zulkowski, 21, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 14.
• Trevor Totherow, 19, Eden Terrace, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 13.
• Christopher Brevard, 38, Henry Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 16.
• Jerry Delane Jenkins Sr., 52, Perimeter Loop, Burlington, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, harassing/communicating with jurors and altering/destroying/stealing evidence of criminal conduct, Jan. 12.
• Jason Milas Brown, 40, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 16.
• Erin Riggs Glasgow, 43, Wintergreen Court, Lexiington, was charged with impaired driving, Jan. 16.
• Gavin Curtis Smith, 19, Planters Wood Trail, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, no operator’s license and speeding 15 mph or more over the limit, Jan. 16.
• Darius Zachary Hannah, 32, Bridlewood Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possessing stolen goods, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 9.
Other charges
• Julius Newton, 36, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 15.
• Salgado Ulloa, 34, Nance Avenue, High Point, was charged with prostitution, Jan. 15.
• Sterlin Owens, 19, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with eluding arrest, reckless driving to endanger persons or property and speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit, Jan. 15.
• Khrisha Nesbit, 32, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with filing a false report, Jan. 15.
• Jasmine Long, 28, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 13.
• Loren Penny, 22, Silver Street, Lexington, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 16.
• Lamone Diamond Parker, 33, South Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Jan. 9.
Incidents
• Police are investigating shots fired into an occupied dwelling on Green Drive, Jan. 16.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Meredith Street. The person was revived with Narcan but refused transport to an area medical center, Jan. 16.
