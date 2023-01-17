Assault
• Dashanique Breanna Brooks, 24, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Jesse Dean Herman, 38, Johnsontown Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny/removal of anti-theft or inventory device and two counts of failure to appear, Jan. 5.
• Danielle Inez Porter, 44, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, and contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents/other, Jan. 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Branden James Lafayette Snyder Jr., 26, Tom Hedrick Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear, Jan. 5.
• Tylar Michael A. Johnson, 24, Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with impaired driving, driving while license revoked-impaired revoked and speeding, Jan. 6.
• Cedric Dwayne McManus, 41, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 7.
• Janayah Shamayne Rorie, 22, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding more than 15 mph above the limit, Jan. 7.
Other charges
• Daniel Jacob Williams, 30, Mountain Laurel Drive, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and seat-belt violation, Jan. 5.
• Charles Matthew Riddle, 21, homeless, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 5.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed at a construction site on McGuinn Drive. The man was revived with Narcan and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Jan. 14.
• Police are investigating a report that a man’s Toyota Corolla was stolen at gunpoint by two men along Kent Street, Jan. 13.
• Police are investigating the theft of more than $10,000 worth of construction equipment from a trailer on a building site at Penny Road and Florence School Drive, Jan. 16.
• Police received a wallet that was found along Brunswick Court, Jan. 14.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Edmondson Place in which checks and a video console worth $100 were stolen, Jan. 14.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Dallas Avenue, Jan. 14.
• Police are investigating the breaking of a Dodge Charger’s window, causing $150 worth of damage, along Clara Cox Way, Jan. 13.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Wesley Drive in which a television, video game player, wrist watch and other items worth a total of $1,400 were stolen, Jan. 15.
• Police are investigating a break-in at a house on Hobson Street, Jan. 15.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Samsung tablet worth $100 from a Toyota Camry in a business parking lot along N. Main Street, Jan. 14.
• Police recovered a Ford Escape from a parking lot on Nathan Hunt Drive that was reported stolen in Winston-Salem, Jan. 14.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $200 worth of damage to the window of a Ford pickup parked along Bellemeade Street, Jan. 15.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Chevrolet Impala from Anaheim Street, Jan.14.
• Police are investigating the theft of a laptop worth $800 and other items in a break-in to a residence on Ragan Avenue, Jan. 14.
• Police went to a residence on Purdy Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance, Jan. 14.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a package containing $20 worth of batteries from the front porch of a residence on Sadler Court, Jan. 13.
• Police went to a parking area along English Road after a report of a domestic disturbance, Jan. 13.
• Police are investigating a theft from a GMC C5500 parked along Centennial Street that included $295 in cash, a bookbag, wallet and other personal items, Jan. 13.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Mill Avenue. The person was treated with Narcan and taken to a local hospital, Jan. 13.
• Police went to a residence on Lamb Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance, Jan. 13.
