Assault
• Harold Propst, 34, B Street, Newton, was charged with one count each of assault on a female over 18 years of age, assault on a minor under 12 years of age and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 13.
• Isha Anderson, 40, James Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Jan. 13.
• Terry Allan Cromer, 49, Wexford Circle, Thomasville, was charged with sexual battery, Jan. 7.
• Gerard Samuel Williamson, 34, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 8.
• Ronesha Lishaye Hill, 26, N. University Parkway, High Point, was charged with affray, Jan. 9.
• Kelly Jerome Howze, 54, Miller Street, Charlotte, was charged with assault on a government official, obtaining prescriptions by forgery and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Jan. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Thomas Edgar Wilson, 26, Stonington Way Court, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 7.
• Hemanta Tamang, 20, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive, Jan. 8.
• Ethan Wayne Stanley, 31, Wow Road, Randleman, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and larceny, Jan. 8.
• Brittany Ta-Quandra Johnson, 30, Sherwood Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, injury to personal property and failure to appear, Jan. 9.
• Kenneth Lamont Jackson, 457, Waverly Street, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and urinating or defecating on any public place, Jan. 9.
• Michael Antonio Smith, 54, Henley Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and driving while license revoked/impaired-revoked based, Jan. 9.
• Ramon Shaquan Turner, 26, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, Jan. 13.
• Allen Thomas McCarn, 29, Jack Kennedy Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 13.
• Felesha Diane Wiles, 27, Walton Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 13.
• James Imani Mickey Junious, 19, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule Vi controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Jan. 13.
• Andy Lee Ussery, 41, Wright Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Jan. 13.
• Charles Anthony Swinson Jr., 29, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 13.
• Patrick Allen Riley, 31, Loflin Hill Road, Trinity, was charged with possessing stolen goods, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by a felon and driving while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 13.
• Jerry Delane Jenkins Jr., 25, Vail Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Travis William Squires, 33, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with four counts of larceny chose in action, four counts of forgery of notes/checks/warrants, four counts of uttering a forged instrument, five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, exploiting disabled/elder’s capacity, four counts of identity theft and felony conspiracy, Jan. 8.
• Wesley Jason Murray, 39, Fullermill Road, Trinity, was charged with felony larceny, probation violation and failure to appear, Jan. 9.
• Isabel Antoinette Lapradd, 22, English Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Jan. 9.
• Baptisha Diane Bonham, 36, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny from person, Jan. 9.
• Malayia Michelle Daye, 31, E. 11th Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 9.
• William Fredrick Reis, 35, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with larceny of a firearm and failure to appear, Jan. 9.
• Zackary Ethan Atkinson, 26, Sweetwater Court, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, Jan. 13.
• Javiar Alexander Garland, 24, Doak Street, Thomasville, was charged with felony larceny, Jan. 13.
• David Andrew-Fletcher Dizney, 20, Louise Cove Drive, Windermere, Florida, was charged with fraudulent use of ID to purchase alcohol, possessing/manufacturing fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, Jan. 12.
• Donica Janelle Williams, 34, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license, Jan. 12.
Other charges
• Bobby Joe Locklear, 58, Hoover Hill Road, Asheboro, was charged with a probation violation, Jan. 13.
• Dearis Johnson, 21, Central Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of reckless driving to endanger persons or property, eluding arrest and driving with no operator’s license, Jan. 13.
• Toni T. Johnson, 40, Central Court, High Point, was charged with making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station, Jan. 13.
• Antonio Demarius Breeden, 32, Blair Avenue, High Point, was charged with violating a 50b order, Jan. 7.
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, 61, homeless, was charged with first-degree trespassing, Jan. 7.
• Felicia Ruffin Junious, 46, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 15.
• Lamont Dante Hutchison, 28, Shaw Avenue, McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and speeding to elude arrest, Jan. 8.
• Christopher David Darden, 37, Kelso Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Jan. 8.
• Gerard Samuel Williamson, 34, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 8.
• Jamey Keith Walker, 27, W. Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Jan. 9.
Incidents
• Police went to a pharmacy on N. Main Street after a report of someone trying to fraudulently obtain a prescription, Jan. 13.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose of two people at a residence on Commerce Avenue. The two people were revived with Narcan, Jan. 13.
• Police are investigating the theft of a wallet and other items from a Honda HRV parked along Eskdale Drive, Jan. 13.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a Kia Sorento parked along Madison Street, Jan. 13.
Commented
