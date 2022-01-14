Breaking and entering
• Nathaniel Goodwin Jr., 22, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering into cars or other motor vehicles, obtaining property by false pretenses, buying or receiving stolen property and taking or obtaining by a financial card transaction, Jan. 11.
Assault
• Trent L. Green, 21, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Jan. 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jorge Eduard Moreno, 28, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked, Jan. 7.
• Stephanie Kay Shackleford, 44, Millers Mill Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 7.
• Bradley Scott Safriet, 31, Millers Mill Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 7.
• Jalen Dwayne Johnson, 23, South Road, High Point, was charged with posession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, Jan. 7.
Larceny/Theft
• Todd Ray Bridges, 52, Americhase Road, Greensboro, was charged with credit card fraud, Jan. 12.
• Sheena McRae, 37, Madison Street, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Jan. 11.
• Jennifer E. Gibson, 41, Greensboro Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses, Jan. 11.
• Marshall Lee Duncan, 23, Memorial Park Drive, Greensboro, was charged with larceny and failure to appear, Jan. 7.
• Taylor Marie Dugan, 25, Friendly Acres Road, Asheboro, was charged with larceny, Jan. 7.
• Lloyd Deshell Tate, 39, Fiesta Drive, Greensboro, was charged with shoplifting, Jan. 7.
• Ian Michael Smith, 31, Huff Road, Archdale, was charged with larceny and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Jan. 7.
Other charges
• Darius McFall, 29, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage, driving while license revoked and improper passing on the right, Jan. 12.
• Shanta Tull, 32, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with contributing to delinquency or neglect by parents or others, Jan. 11.
• Steven B. Taylor, 19, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 11.
• Khiya Caldwell, 26, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with littering, Jan. 11.
• Jaylen Clinton, 20, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Jan. 10.
• Alexis Dawnne Kirby, 26, Greenstone Place, High Point, was charged with stalking, Jan. 12.
• Justin Kyle Payne, 27, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property-willful and wanton injury, Jan. 11.
• Wesley Charles Powe, 66, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 7.
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Jan. 7.
Incidents
• Police went to an area along Westchester Drive after a report of a man on the ground next to a car, and officers found two others unconscious in the car, all from an overdose. The three people were revived with Narcan but refused transport to an area hospital. One told officers that the purchase of pills was made outside a commercial building on English Road, Jan. 12.
• Police went to Brentwood Street and Fairfield Road, where someone who found a purse gave it to the officers, who returned the purse to its owner, Jan. 11.
• Police went to the post office on Green Drive, where there was someone who postal officials had banned from the property on multiple occasions, Jan. 12.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a Honda Element parked along Brian Jordan Place, Jan. 11.
• Police are investigating a report from a woman who told officers a $400 Nintendo Switch game system was stolen out of her bag while she was shopping at a store on N. Main Street, Jan. 11.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a residence on N. Main Street, Jan. 11.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Chevrolet Traverse parked outside a residence on Central Court, Jan. 11.
• Police are investigating a $900 online fraud committed against an employee of a business on Piedmont Parkway, Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.