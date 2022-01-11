Assault
• Edwin Fabian Rocano, 31, Meadow Court, Siler City, was charged with one count each of felony indecent liberties with children and misdemeanor sexual battery, Jan. 10.
• Rashon Conyers, 25, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Nathaniel Goodwin Jr., 22, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 10.
• Richard J. Brown, 37, Nathan Hunt Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny, Jan. 10.
• Ryan S. Carr, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Jan. 10.
• Jerica Young, 31, Creekview Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny and communicating threats, Jan. 10.
• Shykeimeon Bethea, 22, Rolling Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, Jan. 10.
Other charges
• Anthony P. Reid, 53, Shirley Lane, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of driving while license revoked or suspended and failure to give information after a crash, Jan. 10.
• Barbara Ann Bennett, 38, Campbell Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 10.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report from a car owner that someone stole the license plate from his Chevrolet Trailblazer along Westchester Drive and replaced it with another license plate, Jan. 10.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Ray Avenue. The man was revived with Narcan but declined transport to a hospital, Jan 10.
• Police are investigating a report of a local landscaping company owner that an employee may be stealing from the business, including taking a leaf blower worth $200, Jan. 10.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a service station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man was revived with Narcan and taken to an area medical center for treatment, Jan. 10.
• Police went to the post office on Green Drive after a man who has been banned from the property on multiple occasions was reported to be trespassing, Jan. 10.
• Police are investigating the theft of firearms from a Hyundai Sonata along Ambassador Court, Jan. 10.
