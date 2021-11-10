Assault
• Calieya McCullough, 23, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Nov. 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Thomas Emerson Jr., 31, Shaver Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 9.
• Danerrious McBee, 33, Waverly Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny and a parole violation, Nov. 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brittany Caulder, 29, Norwood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession for sale of an alcoholic beverage and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage on unauthorized premises, Nov. 9.
• Emily Mae Reinbold, 20, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 9.
Other charges
• Rameshia Anderson, 27, James Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Nov. 9.
• Brittney Hohn, 29, Rockingham Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of prohibited weapons possession by a felon and carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 9.
• David Upton II, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with impeding traffic by lying, standing or sitting on a highway or street, Nov. 9.
• Babin Basnet, 18, Single Leaf Court, High Point, was charged with speeding or failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and having no operator’s license, Nov. 9.
• Elijah Glekiah, 19, Cedars East Court, Charlotte, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Nov. 9.
Incidents
• Police are investigating someone who fraudulently attempted to apply for a credit card in the name of a resident of La Dora Drive, Nov. 9.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a Chevrolet box van at a business on Brentwood Street, Nov. 9.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter off a Ford Cutaway van at a business on Dunmore Court, Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.