Assault
• Quineisha M. Lee, 25, Lake Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony child abuse, Aug. 2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 10:03 am
Assault
• Quineisha M. Lee, 25, Lake Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony child abuse, Aug. 2.
• Ashley Rodriguez, 45, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Aug. 2.
• Samuel Lee Hampton, 55, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 2.
Larceny/Theft
• David Robert Paul King, 34, Kendall Mill Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Aug. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Terence Reaves, 38, Hunter Drive, Laurinburg, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, impaired driving and speeding by exceeding a stated speed limit, Aug. 2.
Other charges
• Donald Lott, 29, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, Aug. 2.
• Miranda Steed, 24, Sedgebrook Street, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Aug. 2.
• Leon D. Spencer, 34, Everett Lane, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, Aug. 2.
• Frankie Washington, 31, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 2.
• Armond Berry, 40, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting, Aug. 2.
Incidents
• Police are investigating gunshots fired near Brentwood Street and Lamb Avenue, Aug. 2.
• Police are seeking whoever fired into an occupied residence on Wilson Place. No one was reported injured, Aug. 2.
• Police went to a residence on Commerce Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance, Aug. 2.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.