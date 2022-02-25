Assault
• Hae Chung-Jones, 29, Emily Loop, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 24.
• Thomas Forester II, 36, Crestwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with assault in the presence of a minor, Feb. 24.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Asante Smith, 25, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Feb. 24.
• Jordan Daniels, 23, Flintwood Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 24.
• Christopher W. Gallucci, 20, Elk Avenue, New Rochelle, New York, was charged with fraudulent use of an ID to purchase alcohol, Feb. 23.
Other charges
• April D. Carroll, 42, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage and driving while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 24.
• Michael Carl Brown, 61, Arbordale Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Feb. 23.
• Iradukunda Amos, 19, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage, having no operator’s license and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Feb. 23.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a city-issued garbage tote from the yard of a residence on Marywood Drive, Feb. 23.
