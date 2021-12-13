Larceny/Theft
• Adam Badgett, 34, Riverside Drive, Lexington, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• David D. Hunter, 36, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with driving after having consumed a sufficient amount of alcohol, Dec. 12.
• Valeria Costillo, 26, Kennedy Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and possessing or consuming alcohol in the passenger area not in its original container, Dec. 11.
• Rod Carmacheal, 54, Woodlawn Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive, Dec. 10.
Other charges
• George Futrell, 42, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 9.
• Jonathan C. Williams, 39, Fouts Lane, Thomasville, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Dec. 10.
• Thomas L. Gibson, 51, Hopedale Street, Lexington, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle on a highway without registration, Dec. 11.
• Jasiya McManus, 20, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with violating restrictions on a release order, Dec. 12.
• Jose Lopez Marcelino, 29, Pickett Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and aiding or abetting impaired driving, Dec. 10.
• Kasey Nichols, 25, Oakview Road, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 10.
Incidents
• Police went to Hines Street after a report of a domestic disturbance in which a window of the residence was shattered, Dec. 11.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $300 worth of damage to a Honda Accord along Earle Place, Dec. 12.
• Police are investigating a gunshot that struck an exterior wall of a residence on Carolina Street, Dec. 12.
• Police are investigating the theft of a BMW 525i from a service station on Greensboro Road, Dec. 11.
