Assault
• Kwame Goss, 23, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle and possessing stolen goods, Nov. 5.
• Latiquia Rawls, 29, Baker Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Nov. 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Sterling Holmes, 28, Northside Drive, Lexington, was charged with one count each of larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses, Nov. 6.
• James Nick Jr., 38, Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Nov. 6.
• David A. Brewer, 42, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Nov. 6.
Other charges
• Dillion Ray Hernandez-Reynolds, 23, Burge Place, High Point, was charged with delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer, Nov. 6.
• Monica D. Strickland, 21, Welborn Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of delaying, obstructing or resisting a public officer and felony probation violation, Nov. 6.
• Nicholas R. Hunt, 21, Welborn Street, High Point, was charged with felony probation violation, Nov. 6.
• Tahesha Monk, 37, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with probation violation, Nov. 5.
Incidents
• Police went to Washington Terrace Park on Gordon Street after a report of a fight involving eight to 10 juveniles. Two 9 mm handguns were recovered, along with “a felony amount of marijuana,” which is at least 1.5 ounces. Two 15-year-old boys and two 14-year-old boys will face various juvenile charges, including affray and drug offenses, and two were charged with weapons violations. Secured custody orders for the juveniles charged with the weapons violations were not granted by the Guilford County Juvenile Court System. The boys were subsequently released to their parents, Nov. 4.
• Police are seeking whoever stole $20,000 worth of tools, a motorcycle worth $3,000 and an ATV worth $2,500 from a business on Prospect Street, Nov. 5.
• Police are investigating an attempted robbery in which shots were fired along Kearns Avenue. The victims told police two people tried to rob them as they entered a house, Nov. 7.
• Police are investigating a rock thrown through an apartment window on Abberton Way, Nov. 7.
• Police are investigating bricks that were thrown through the windows of three vehicles parked along Parliament Street, Nov. 7.
• Police went to an apartment on Copperstone Drive after a report of a domestic disturbance, Nov. 5.
