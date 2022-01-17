Assault
• Seneca Lowery, 38, Greensboro Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by pointing a gun, assault of a female and communicating threats, Jan. 16.
• Desmond Moore, 27, Regional Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of affray or simple assault, communicating threats and using the telephone to threaten bodily harm, Jan. 15.
• Kelly Howze, 54, Miller Street, Charlotte, was charged with one count each of assault on a government official, obtaining prescriptions by forgery, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Drameco Corbett, 40, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 15.
• Loval Stacey Jr. 34, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Jan. 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ramon S. Turner, 26, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI and driving while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 13.
Other charges
• Monica Barlow, 32, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and using the telephone to threaten bodily harm, Jan. 14.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at Branch Street and College Drive. The person was revived with Narcan and taken to an area medical center for treatment, Jan. 15.
• Police are investigating shots fired at a residence on Welch Drive, Jan. 15.
• Police went to a residence on Wadsworth Court after a report of a domestic dispute, Jan. 14.
• Police assisted paramedics with transporting a person who overdosed at a residence on Commerce Avenue to an area medical center, Jan. 14.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate from an Oldsmobile Cutlass parked along S. Main Street, Jan. 13.
• Police investigated a report of an assault at a residence on Central Avenue, Jan. 15.
• Police are seeking whoever stole two catalytic converters off a pair of vehicles parked on Crossing Way, Jan. 14.
• Police are investigating who vandalized a mobile toter at a residence on Welch Drive, Jan. 15.
• Police investigated the theft of a GMC Terrain from along Pendleton Street that was later found by law enforcement in Greensboro, Jan. 14.
• Police are investigating the theft of $2,500 from a resident of Enterprise Drive in a telephone MoneyPak cards scam, Jan. 14.
• Police are investigating an identity theft scam perpetrated on a resident of Freestone Street, Jan. 14.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Jeep Cherokee from a business on S. Main Street, Jan. 14.
