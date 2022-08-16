High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Jodie Lee Belliveau, 47, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds. Wanted for felony flee to elude arrest. On July 19,an officer attempted a traffic stop on S Main St.
• Jessica Lynn Cahill, 38, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle. On Aug. 13, officers responded to a stolen vehicle call on Westchester Drive.
• Waleed Ahmad Faydi, 24, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 160 pounds. Wanted for felony flee to elude arrest. On July 29, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that fled.
• Preston Keith Rich, 39, 150 pounds, 5 feet, 7 inches, 280 pounds. Wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
