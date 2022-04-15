Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 80,518,989 cases and 987,434 deaths
Worldwide cases: 501,918,823 — COVID-19 has killed 6,189,593 people
N.C. cases: 2,639,241 (23,334 deaths)
Guilford County: 117,308 (1,159 deaths)
Forsyth County: 92,337 (793 deaths)
Davidson: 43,058 (393 deaths)
Randolph: 35,492 (403 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 278,595 (1,559 deaths)
Durham: 71,560 (300 deaths)
Wake: 290,397 (1,050 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 9:15 a.m. Friday.
COVID CLINICS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics including ones in High Point. Local clinics will take place April 21 from 2-4 p.m. at Morehead Recreation Center at 101 Price St. and April 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Carl Chavis YMCA branch at 2757 Granville St. For more information check the website www.GuilfordVaccination.com or call 336-641-7944. Walk-in appointments are also available.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
CLINIC TRANSPORTATION
The Davidson County Department of Senior Services is offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments in the county. To be eligible, individuals must be a Davidson County resident, age 65 and older, and have an appointment for a vaccination scheduled. To schedule transportation, call at least 48 hours prior to appointment at 336-242-2947. This number is for transportation to appointments only, not to schedule a vaccination. To schedule a vaccination, call 336-236-3096 or schedule online at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/covid-19-vaccne.
CLINIC PARTNERS SOUGHT
Cone Health is looking for community partners to help vaccinate more people. Cone Health is looking for area businesses, churches, civic and nonprofit organizations to host mobile vaccine clinics. Organizations interested in partnering with Cone Health should email vaccine@conehealth.com.
