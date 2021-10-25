Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 45,423,365 cases and 736,112 deaths
Worldwide cases 242,987,401 — COVID-19 has killed 4,938,251 people
N.C. cases: 1,469,155 (17,867 deaths)
Guilford County: 67,579 (869 deaths)
Forsyth County: 51,530 (558 deaths)
Davidson: 25,665 (305 deaths)
Randolph: 21,714 (308 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 156,529 (1,235 deaths)
Durham: 34,457 (258 deaths)
Wake: 128,460 (881 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Monday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
MODERNA, J&J BOOSTERS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. Registration opens this morning.
The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the following populations six months or more after receiving the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: People ages 65 and older; people ages 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities; people ages 18 and older who have underlying medical problems; people ages 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.
Anyone ages 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot.
To make an appointment for any no-cost first, second or booster dose, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cone Health appointments may fill quickly. Other vaccination options are listed at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
PFIZER BOOSTERS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots at all county-affiliated community, mobile and health department locations to eligible community members who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more. Eligible people include those age 65 or older and those 18 years or older who live or work in a nursing home or long-term care residential facility, live or work in a congregate living facility, have a medical condition posing high risk for severe illness or work in a high-risk profession. Available by appointment only. Schedule at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944
