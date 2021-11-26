Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 48,095,028 cases and 776,574 deaths
Worldwide cases 259,465,151 — COVID-19 has killed 5,174,661 people
N.C. cases: 1,524,078 (18,676 deaths)
Guilford County: 70,140 (916 deaths)
Forsyth County: 53,624 (579 deaths)
Davidson: 26,658 (314 deaths)
Randolph: 22,449 (327 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 161,567 (1,274 deaths)
Durham: 35,668 (265 deaths)
Wake: 133,518 (902 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Wednesday (no updates because of the holiday). U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is now offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations.
Eligible community members include:
• Moderna and Pfizer: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose six months ago.
• Johnson & Johnson: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose two months ago.
Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
WAKE CHILD VACCINATIONS
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have begun scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccination at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region with plans to expand to other locations in the coming weeks.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
PEDIATRIC TESTING
Because of an increased demand for pediatric testing, Cone Health has opened a separate pediatric COVID-19 testing site at Greensboro Women’s Health Care, 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101. Testing will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. but requires an appointment to be made online at conehealth.com/testing.
